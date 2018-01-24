MCHS alum Richard records double-double in BRCC win

The Baton Rouge Community College Bears defeated the Houston Community College Eagles 96-59 Jan. 13 in Baton Rouge.

The Bears (6-8) trailed 9-6 with 16:48 left in the first half to the Eagles, but that was the last time the Bears trailed in the game. In the final 13 minutes of the first half, the Bears outscored the Eagles 29-14 for a 49-31 Baton Rouge Community College lead at halftime.

The first half featured solid defense and rebounding by the Bears. Also, Terrance Dodson, Donald Williams Jr. and Makye Richard, a Morgan City High alum, contributed with some big baskets to help the Bears extend their lead.

The second half was a repeat of the first half. The Bears out rebounded the Eagles and took advantage of the Eagles’ turnovers. Baton Rouge Community College outscored Houston in the second half 47-28.

Coach Ricky Wilson said he was pleased with the way his young team executed the game plan. He said he wants his team to continue to execute, play hard, block out and do the little things.

Baton Rouge shot 57 percent from the field, which included eight three-point shots.

Dodson had 32 points and seven rebounds to lead Baton Rouge Community College, while Williams added 12 points and three rebounds.

Richard had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds along with five assists and three steals. Michael Harden Jr. added nine points and eight assists.

Baton Rouge Community College will return to varsity action Feb. 3 when it plays at Delgado Community College in New Orleans.