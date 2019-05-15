Marino sisters meet on diamond at Nicholls

The Nicholls State University and Incarnate Word softball teams met on the diamond in April, bringing together sisters Mallery and Macey Marino. Mallery is a member of the Nicholls softball team, while Macey is an Incarnate Word team member. Nicholls swept the series. The sisters' grandparents are from the Tri-City area. From left are Gloria Marino, grandparent; Susan Cantrell, grandparent; Mallery Marino, Macey Marino, Wayne Cantrell, grandparent; and Benny Marino, grandparent.