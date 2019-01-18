Mallery Marino has played two seasons at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, including the 2018 season when Nicholls won the Southland Conference Title. The SLC Title was Nicholls' first since 1996. Central Catholic alum Megan Landry, the daughter of Tommy and Dawn Landry, also was a member of last year's team. Above is Mallery Marino displaying her Southland Conference Championship ring along with the team's conference title trophy.
(Submitted Photo/Gloria Marino)
Macey Marino is a member of the University of Incarnate Word softball team in San Antonio, Texas, and will graduate this spring,
(Submitted Photo/UIW Athletics)
Marino sisters have continued softball careers on the collegiate level
Sisters Macey Marino and Mallery Marino have continued their softball careers on the collegiate level in the Southland Conference. The Marinos are the daughters of Ben Marino and Savery Cantrell Marino and the granddaughters of Benny and Gloria Marino and Wayne and Susan Cantrell.