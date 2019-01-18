Marino sisters have continued softball careers on the collegiate level

Mallery Marino has played two seasons at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, including the 2018 season when Nicholls won the Southland Conference Title. The SLC Title was Nicholls' first since 1996. Central Catholic alum Megan Landry, the daughter of Tommy and Dawn Landry, also was a member of last year's team. Above is Mallery Marino displaying her Southland Conference Championship ring along with the team's conference title trophy.

(Submitted Photo/Gloria Marino)