LSU baseball conducts opening workout of fall practice period

The 2020 LSU baseball team took the field for the first time Sunday afternoon with a full-squad practice and a four-inning scrimmage as the Tigers began their six-week fall practice period in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

“It felt great to have the uniforms on again and get fall practice started,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri, who is No. 2 among active NCAA Division I coaches with 1,455 career victories, said in a news release. “We’re excited to begin working with what I believe is a talented team with a lot of potential.

“It’s important that we stress the fundamentals of the game at this time of the year to have our players prepared for a very challeng-ing schedule in the spring,” Mainieri added. “We have a lot of work to do and a lot of young players, but I expect this team to sustain the standard of excellence we’ve established at LSU.”

The fall practice session, which will feature several intra-squad scrimmages, culminates with the annual Purple-Gold World Series on Nov. 6 and Nov. 8. All of the fall practice games, scrim-mages and workouts in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field are free and open to the public.

The Tigers also will play two exhibition games this fall against other schools —Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. versus the Uni-versity of New Orleans in Alex Box Stadium and Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. at Nicholls in Thibodaux.

The Tigers begin the 2020 season Feb. 14, when LSU hosts Indiana in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Renewals for 2020 season tickets are available, as sea-son-ticket holders can log on to their accounts at www.LSUtix.net. Renewals also may be submitted by calling the LSU Athletics ticket office during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 225-578-2184, or toll free at 800-960-8587.

Paper invoices will be mailed to season-ticket hold-ers, and the season-ticket renewal deadline is Oct. 15.

Fans interested in 2020 season ticket information can sign up for the season ticket request list available at www.LSUtix.net. There is no charge to register for the season ticket request list.