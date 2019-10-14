Locals contribute for East Texas Baptist in loss

Taking on the top team in NCAA Division III, it was the second half that was the difference as East Texas Baptist University fell to No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 50-14.

East Texas Baptist was down 26-14 at the half before UMHB scored 24 unanswered points in the second half. UMHB scored 28 points off East Texas Baptist turnovers and a punt return for a touchdown.

East Texas Baptist (2-3 overall, 2-2 in American Southwest Conference play) was led by Brian Baca’s 311 yards passing. Baca finished 24-of-38 with one interception.

Jeremiah Robertson was the team’s top receiver with 72 yards on six receptions, while Tariq Gray had 67 yards. Central Catholic alum and East Texas Baptist junior Samarick Paul had 66 yards receiving on two catches with a long gain of 37 yards. Jalen Blanton recorded the only touchdown reception of the day.

Anton Clark led the defense with seven tackles (six solo) with an interception and a sack. KJ Kelly and Zach Pike also had seven tackles each. James Wright IV recorded a sack and a half, while Chad Pajestka had a sack.

Patterson High alum and East Texas Baptist senior Sirbatian Charles had five tackles (two solo and three assists) and three pass breakups.

Robertson put East Texas Baptist in front early, 7-0, on a four-yard run just five minutes into the game (10:10). That drive was set up off Clark’s interception on UMHB’s opening drive.

Clark picked off UMHB’s Jase Hammack at the 45-yard line and returned it to the 20-yard line. Six plays later, Robertson rolled into the end zone, giving East Texas Baptist the lead.

UMHB responded on the following drive, going 64 yards, ending on a 25-yard pass to tie the game with 6:26 remaining in the first quarter.

East Texas Baptist took the kickoff and went from their 20-yard line to UMHB’s 38-yard line, threatening again, but turned the ball over on downs after a fourth-and-four wasn’t converted.

Both teams traded possessions the rest of the first quarter as it ended tied at 7.

UMHB punted the ball just four plays into the second quarter, and it only took their defense three plays to intercept Baca at their own 28-yard line.

The next play, UMHB ran in from 19-yards out for the 14-7 lead.

Again, both teams punted on their next possessions, and then UMHB received two points on East Texas Baptist’s third possession of the quarter on a bad snap that went out of the end zone for a safety and a 16-7 UMHB lead with 8:03 remaining in the first half.

Receiving the ball back after the safety, UMHB went 49 yards in four plays to move the score to 23-7 with 6:42 remaining in the first half.

Answering back, East Texas Baptist drove 76 yards in just over three minutes as Blanton and Baca connected on a 28-yard pass to cut the lead to nine at 23-14.

UMHB added three more points before the half on a 52-yard field goal, taking a 26-14 lead into the locker room.

The difference in the game came in the second half as UMHB capitalized on East Texas Baptist’s turnovers, scoring 24 points.

East Texas Baptist opened the third quarter threatening with a drive that started at the 18-yard line. Moving the ball up to midfield, East Texas Baptist fumbled and UMHB recovered, taking over at the 50-yard line. Six plays later, UMHB scored, making it 33-14 with 10:07 remaining in the third quarter.

East Texas Baptist once again took its next possession to midfield but had to punt. UMHB drove to East Texas Baptist’s 24-yard line and kicked a 41-yard field goal, pushing the lead to 36-14 with 1:23 remaining in the third to finish off the third-quarter scoring.

UMHB scored at the 11:53 mark in the fourth quarter when it returned an interception 73 yards for a 43-14 lead. UMHB’s final score came on East Texas Baptist’s next possession with a 79-yard punt return for a 50-14 lead with 9:12 remaining in the game.

East Texas Baptist drove to the UMHB 10-yard line on their next possession, but a fumble ended any threat of a second-half score.

UMHB ran the clock out after that turnover to end the game.

Central Catholic High alum and East Texas Baptist freshman Bailey Badeaux also received playing time.

This coming Saturday, East Texas Baptist will host McMurry University at 2 p.m. in Ornelas Stadium.