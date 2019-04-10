Landry earns weekly softball honors

Nicholls State University softball senior Megan Landry has been named Southland Conference and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Pitcher of the Week, the organizations announced Monday afternoon.

A native of Pierre Part, Landry tossed three more complete games for the Colonels, going 3-0 with a 0.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts for the week. The Central Catholic alum allowed just one earned run and struck out 13 against Northwestern State, which came into the weekend atop the Southland standings. Landry clinched the series with wins in the first two games.

Including her one-hit effort against Southern, Landry strung together 17 consecutive shutout innings before Northwestern State scored in the fifth of Game 2.

Landry threw 41 consecutive innings with six straight complete games dating back to last week.

Earlier in the week versus Southern, she surpassed 500 strikeouts for her career in her one-hit shutout of the Southern Jaguars.

ON DECK

Nicholls continues its 13-game homestand with its makeup series against UIW. Tuesday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 4 p.m.