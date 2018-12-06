(Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Joe Jones)

Jones inducted into hall at Northwestern State

Thu, 12/06/2018 - 9:49am

Jermaine Jones, a Central Catholic alum and ex-Northwestern State University football standout, was inducted into Northwestern State's N-Club Hall of Fame in late October. Following his collegiate career, Jones was drafted by the New York Jets and also was a member of the Chicago Bears, Edmonton Eskimos, Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Desperados. From left are Sam Goodwin, Northwestern State head coach when Jones attended the university; Jones and Darryl Touissant, who coached Jones in the secondary at Northwestern State.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018