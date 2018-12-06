Jones inducted into hall at Northwestern State

Jermaine Jones, a Central Catholic alum and ex-Northwestern State University football standout, was inducted into Northwestern State's N-Club Hall of Fame in late October. Following his collegiate career, Jones was drafted by the New York Jets and also was a member of the Chicago Bears, Edmonton Eskimos, Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Desperados. From left are Sam Goodwin, Northwestern State head coach when Jones attended the university; Jones and Darryl Touissant, who coached Jones in the secondary at Northwestern State.