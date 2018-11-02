Fourcade's 5 TDs help Nicholls State beat Incarnate Word

Chase Fourcade passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to help Nicholls State beat Incarnate Word 48-21 Saturday.

Fourcade was 15-of-18 passing for 266 yards with one interception, and Damion Jeanpiere Jr. had three receptions for 127 yards and a score for Nicholls State (5-3, 4-2 Southland Conference).

Dontrell Taylor raced 66 yards for a score on the first play from scrimmage, and after an Incarnate Word fumble, Fourcade led an 11-play, 73 yard drive capped by his 6-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Talley.

Ahmani Martin's strip-sack of Jon Copeland two plays later was recovered by Laryon James, and Talley scored on an 8-yard catch to make it 21-0 with 3:41 left in the first quarter.

Copeland hit Phillip Baptiste for a 2-yard touchdown fewer than three minutes later, but the Colonels answered on their next drive as Fourcade connected with Gabe Fuselier on a 42-yard touchdown pass.

Lorran Fonseca added a 29-yard field goal, and Fourcade scored on a 10-yard run to make it 31-7 at halftime.

Copeland was 32-of-47 passing for 392 yards and three touchdowns for Incarnate Word (4-4, 4-2).

Nicholls State junior wide receiver Stefano Guarisco had three catches for 26 yards. Guarisco, a Central Catholic alum, had a long gain of 14 yards.

Nicholls State redshirt junior Garrett LeBlanc also received playing time.

Additional reporting by The Daily Review Sports Editor Geoff Stoute.