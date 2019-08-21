Colonels ranked No. 11 in AFCA preseason poll

The Nicholls State University football team will begin the 2019 season as the No. 11 ranked team as the American Football Coaches Association released its preseason FCS Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Monday morning.

Nicholls ended last year ranked No. 14 in the poll and moved up three spots in the preseason edition after earning 385 points. The Colonels just missed the top 10 as Kennesaw State garnered 404 points.

Earlier this month, the STATS FCS Poll had the Colonels at No. 12 for the preseason. Nicholls was ranked in every week of both polls last season en route to its second consecutive FCS playoff appearance and second Southland Conference championship.

FALL PRACTICE

The Colonels begin preparation for their season opener at Kansas State (Aug. 31) with their first afternoon practice on Tuesday. Practices begin around 3 p.m. and will take place at the fields next to Ray E. Didier Field or in John L. Guidry Stadium.