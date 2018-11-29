Charlot catches TD in Kansas' season finale

After a slow offensive start to the day, Kansas football dropped its final game of the season to No. 11 Texas 24-17 on Senior Day inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Kansas held Texas to its lowest first-half total of the season with just seven points. It’s the third time this season that the Jayhawks have held their opponents to seven points or less in the first half.

During Kansas' impressive defensive effort, junior defensive end Najee Stevens-McKenzie recorded his first-career interception, ending Texas' Sam Ehlinger's 308 pass attempts without an interception.

After Kansas went scoreless in the first three quarters, the Jayhawks scored two touchdowns and a field goal in the final 15 minutes to narrow the Texas lead.

Freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr. scored on a 57-yard run to put the Jayhawks on the board first early in the fourth quarter.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Daylon Charlot, a Patterson High alum, added to the Kansas score with a 31-yard touchdown catch from senior quarterback Peyton Bender. It was the longest touchdown catch of Charlot's career and his second touchdown of the season.

Senior kicker Gabriel Rui capped the Kansas scoring effort with a 45-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining to bring the Jayhawks within one touchdown.

However, Texas recovered the onside kick attempt and ran out the clock to hand the Jayhawks the loss on senior day.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Charlot finished the year with 12 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He his longest reception covered 44 yards. He averaged 14.8 yards per catch.