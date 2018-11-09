CCHS alum Paul scores in East Texas Baptist rout

Guaranteeing a fourth straight winning season, East Texas Baptist University earned their sixth win 62-7, routing McMurry University in American Southwest Conference play.

East Texas Baptist University’s offense finished with 793 yards while the defense only allowed 98 yards rushing and one score.

Offensively, the Tigers posted 793 total yards as Brian Baca was 18-of-29 for 292 yards and four touchdowns. He also was the top rusher with 144 yards on 18 carries. Jeremiah Robertson had three rushing touchdowns and 109 yards, while Justin Ward added 99 yards on the ground along with a touchdown run.

Richard Johnson led the wide receivers with 160 receiving yards on seven catches, while he, Kane Johnson, Tarek Beaugard, Jake Smith and Samarick Paul, a Central Catholic alum, each caught a touchdown. Paul finished the game with one reception for 2 yards.

On defense, the Tigers yielded 98 rushing yards while holding the War Hawks to one third-down completion. Zack Walker led the Tigers with seven tackles (three tackles for loss) and also recorded a sack along with Garrett Gibson. Garrett Lybrand also had three tackles for loss, while Derick Holt recorded an interception.

East Texas Baptist won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. Three plays into the game, the Tigers forced McMurry to punt.

East Texas Baptist scored on its first three possessions. Its first possession was a six-play drive ending with a three-yard pass from Baca to Smith at the 12:12 mark. Following another three-and-out by the War Hawks, Baca found Richard Johnson for 59 yards to make it 13-0 (10:33) on the first play of the drive. Their third possession was a five-play sequence ending with a 33-yard rush by Robertson making it 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Much of the second quarter was a defensive struggle as Holt intercepted the War Hawks on their first drive. McMurry had a chance for a field goal on their next possession but missed it. East Texas Baptist’s Gibson and Walker recorded sacks on the ensuing McMurry possession after East Texas Baptist gave the ball back. East Texas Baptist finally reached the end zone with 1:03 remaining as Baca connected with Beaugard to give the Tigers a 27-0 lead going into halftime.

The Tigers started the second half moving the ball, including big rushes by Baca to the red zone. Culminating with a second Robertson touchdown, East Texas Baptist led 34-0 with 12:05 remaining in the third quarter.

East Texas Baptist’s next drive started from its own five-yard line as it drove down the field, ending in Robertson’s third touchdown and a 41-0 lead (7:22).

McMurry scored with 6:13 remaining on a 12-yard run, making it 41-7. Baca finished the third quarter, scoring on a 28-yard pass to Kane Johnson to put East Texas Baptist up, 48-7.

In the fourth quarter, McMurry reached the East Texas Baptist two-yard line but was denied a touchdown when Walker deflected a pass by Hurley.

East Texas Baptist took over and drove 98 yards, their longest drive of the year, ending in a pass from Josh James to Paul from 2 yards out, pushing the lead to 55-7 (9:49).

East Texas Baptist’s final touchdown came from Justin Ward as he rushed in from 23 yards with 2:15 remaining, finalizing the score at 62-7.

East Texas Baptist will take on No. 2 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the year.