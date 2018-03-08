CCHS alum Brown named 1st-team All-Southland Conference

For the second consecutive year, University of New Orleans guard Randi Brown has been voted First-Team All-Southland Conference in voting by league coaches and sports information directors.

The senior and Central Catholic alum from Houma led the Southland Conference in scoring for the second straight season, averaging 21.6 points a game, and she ranks 10th nationally in scoring. Brown was also the conference leader in points this season with 642 points.

Brown’s 38-point performance against CSUN in the Preseason WNIT was the highest single-game point total this season in the conference. She was tops in number of 30-point games (four) and 20-point games (17).

Brown was second in the Southland Conference in 3-pointers-per-game (2.6), total 3-pointers (75), fourth in steals (2.6), sixth in free-throw percentage (83.2 percent) and averaged 2.8 assists.

In a victory against Southeastern Louisiana Feb. 14, Brown became the second player in UNO history to surpass 2,000 points, joining New Orleans great Sandra Hodge (1980-84). Her current career-point total of 2,112 places her fifth all-time among Southland Conference scorers.

She was named Southland Conference Player of the Week twice during the season and Louisiana Sportswriter’s Association Player of the Week for the week of 12-18-17. College Sports Madness awarded Brown their National Mid-Major Player of the Week Award three times during the season.

Recently, she was voted Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sport Hall of Fame Amateur Athlete of the Month for the month of January.

Also getting conference recognition as honorable mention all-conference selections were senior guard Kayla Mundy and junior center Shania Woods.

Mundy, from McKinney, Texas, had the best season of her career, averaging 10.8 points a contest, reaching double figures in 16 games. She ranked third in the Southland in free-throw shooting, hitting 86.4 percent.

Woods, from Houston Texas, was fourth in the conference in rebounding, grabbing 8.6 a game. She averaged 11.9 points a game, and she was third in field-goal percentage, hitting 50.6 of her shots this season.

Woods also had 11 double-double games (double figures in points and rebounds), the second–highest total in the league.

New Orleans will return to the court at the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy, Texas, Thursday when New Orleans faces Abilene Christian in the first round.