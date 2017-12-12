Brown to graduate from UNO Tues.

The University of New Orleans‘ Fall Commencement will feature four student-athletes as women’s basketball’s Randi Brown, cross country/track and field’s Emily Martinez, men’s tennis’ Luis Albuquerque and baseball’s Jay Robinson will earn their degrees.

Shattering the record book, Brown, a Central Catholic High alum, is the University of New Orleans’ all-time three-point leader and is less than 160 points away from second place on the scoring chart. An exercise physiology major, she is averaging 20 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists in the midst of her senior campaign.

Capping her University of New Orleans career, Martinez was a four-year distance runner for the track and field and cross country programs. Martinez majored in marketing.

A Peru native, Albuquerque exhausted his eligibility in the spring and teamed with senior Giacomo Adoncecchi to earn second- team all-conference doubles honors last season. Albuquerque majored in business administration.

Returning for his senior season in 2018 is outfielder Jay Robinson, who appeared in 25 games last season, starting 22. The right-hander finished with two doubles, a triple, four stolen bases and 11 walks. The business administration major is entering his fourth season on the diamond.

Baseball’s Dakota Dean (IDS) and Riley Hodge (business administration) and volleyball’s Takierra Boughton (IDS) received their degrees in the summer.