Berwick alum Jones finishes 18th nationally in long jump at NCAAs

Fri, 06/07/2019 - 12:48pm
Staff Report

LSU freshman Kenan Jones finished in 18thplace in the long jump Wednesday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.
Jones, the lone freshman competitor, leaped 24 feet, 9 inches.
He was one of three Tiger competitors in the meet, along with sophomore JuVaughn Harrison and junior Rayvon Grey.
Harrison won the national title with a personal best of 26 feet, 11 inches. Grey finished in 21st place with a leap of 24 feet, 2.5 inches.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019