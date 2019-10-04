Berwick alum Jones enters transfer portal

LSU sophomore defensive back Kenan Jones has announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound safety has played in two games this season for the Tigers, although he had yet to record a tackle.

"I have officially entered my name into the NCAA transfer portal," Jones posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "I want to thank Louisiana State University, and most importantly my teammates for allowing me to be part of such a program. My recruitment is now officially open!"

Jones was not at practice on Tuesday or Wednesday.

When asked about Jones at a Thursday evening press conference, Coach Ed Orgeron said he hadn't talked with Jones about the decision.

"He decided to enter the transfer portal and we wish him the best," Orgeron said.

Jones, a Berwick High graduate, was a former four-star athlete, and he was formerly the nation's No. 55-ranked wide receiver, per 247Sports, before switching to defense while at LSU.