Christmas trees on display

The Wedell-Williams Aviation & Cypress Sawmill Museum 23rd Annual Christmas Tree Festival on Tuesday featured an open house at which people could see trees decorated by local students, top photo. Middle photo: Liliana Keller, 4, and Arianna Keller, 2, of Bayou Vista pose for a picture. Bottom photo: Julia B. Maitland Elementary Principal Tonia Verrette gathers students around the tree decorated by students there.

