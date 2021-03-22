Waitr coming to Morgan City

Waitr’s on-demand food app will expand its service to Morgan City

Delivery service has launched in Morgan City, increasing Waitr’s footprint in the state. Waitr is looking to hire additional contract drivers for the area.

Waitr is kicking off its debut in Morgan City with special free delivery. Anyone in the city can get their food delivery free by using the Waitr app. This limited-time offer is good for all orders no matter whether you order one meal or meals for whole family.

In addition, ordering is also available via the Web at waitrapp.com.

Waitr is an online food ordering platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. They're designed to be a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of Dec./ 31, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium-sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.