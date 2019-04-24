TGMC happenings

Submitted Photos

Top photo: Terrebonne General Medical Center received a donation of $13,000 from the Cooper Life Fund. John and Ashley Fontenot founded the fund after their son, Cooper Fontenot, was born with a congenital heart defect and spent many weeks in the hospital and endured several hours of open-heart surgery when he was only nine days old. Cooper is alive and well today because of advanced medical care and extensive cardiovascular research. Shown are Diane Yeates, TGMC chief operating officer, Remy Fontenot, Ridge Fontenot, John Fontenot, Mark Lee, Cooper Fontenot, Ashley Fontenot and Catty Robichaux, Foundation for TGMC coordinator. Bottom photo: Terrebonne General Medical Center named Shaun Champagne, RN, and Sue Twiggs, certified nursing assistant, winners of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.