TGMC gets recognition for patient safety

Terrebonne General Medical Center was awarded an A from The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grade.

The designation recognizes TGMC’s efforts in meeting the highest safety standards in the United States and protecting patients from harm. The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.

The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.

“We are proud to achieve this outstanding level of patient safety through this national recognition,” said Phyllis Peoples, TGMC president and CEO. “Our dedicated physicians, nurses, and staff worked diligently to ensure we are providing the safest environment for our patients while providing exceptional healthcare.”

“A hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public. To see TGMC’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.