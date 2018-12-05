Terrebonne Regional recognized by Joint Commission

Terrebonne General Medical Center has achieved The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards, the hospital said in a news release.

The seal of is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

TGMC underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite survey on Oct. 22. During the review, a team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management. Surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

The Joint Commission has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years. More than 4,000 general, children’s, long-term acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation and specialty hospitals currently maintain accreditation from

The Joint Commission, awarded for a three-year period. In addition, approximately 360 critical access hospitals maintain accreditation through a separate program.

“TGMC is pleased to achieve the gold seal of approval from The Joint Commission, the premier healthcare quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” added Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO, TGMC.