T-Mobile expands LTE into Gulf

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) says it’s the first major wireless provider to launch LTE coverage in the Gulf of Mexico, changing the game for offshore businesses and consumers alike.

Working with RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET), a global provider of secure, intelligent networking solutions, T-Mobile now covers more than 60,000 square miles of the Gulf – an area larger than the state of Florida. This brings far-reaching LTE coverage to the offshore workers, oil and gas platforms, recreational and commercial vessels and critical infrastructure in the area.

“We’re putting an end to the pain that businesses and consumers in the Gulf have felt for years with limited connectivity – and in some cases, none at all,” said Neville Ray, chief technology officer at T-Mobile. “We already cover 99% of Americans with an advanced LTE network, and we cover places no one else does – like the soldiers, families and civilians at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. Now, T-Mobile has you covered, even in the Gulf, and of course.”

This new LTE coverage, which leverages T-Mobile’s 600 MHz and RigNet’s 700 MHz spectrum, provides a significantly enhanced experience for customers using RigNet’s current Gulf of Mexico digital microwave infrastructure, T-Mobile said in a press release.

It enables businesses to connect critical infrastructure with Internet of Things) technology and monitor remote equipment in real time for increased productivity and safety. All this new coverage means better connectivity, the company said.

5G promises to bring faster wireless speeds to help move massive amounts of data, lower latency for ultra-responsive networks, decade-long battery life for IoT applications and the ability to support exponentially more connections per cell site.

T-Mobile has more than tripled its LTE network since 2014 and today covers 99% of American, or 326 million people..