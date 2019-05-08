Surgeon gets LSU alumnus award

Dr. Neil Maki, orthopaedic surgeon with the Thibodaux Regional Orthopaedic Clinic, was recently awarded the 2019 LSU Orthopaedic Outstanding Alumnus Award. This award is presented annually by the LSU Department of Orthopaedic Surgery-New Orleans to an outstanding orthopaedic alumni for past contributions and service to the LSU Orthopaedic Department.

Maki is board certified in orthopaedics and sports medicine. He is also fellowship trained in hand and upper extremity. He has practiced continuously in Thibodaux since 1980 with major contributions to the local, state and national medical communities.