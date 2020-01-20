Promoting heart health

To promote awareness and prevention, Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Terrebonne General Medical Center will host the inaugural Heels for Hearts event 5:30-8 p.m. Feb 6 in the second floor Events Room of the Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center, 8166 W Main St., Suite 201, Houma. The educational social encourages women to get informed about their heart health. The evening will include a Q&A session with a panel of physicians and wellness experts as well as a heart-healthy dinner, wine and signature cocktails, interactive games, door prizes and more. Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets, visit https://heelsforheartsbr.eventbrite.com/houma.