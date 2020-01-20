Article Image Alt Text

Promoting heart health

Mon, 01/20/2020 - 12:31pm

To promote awareness and prevention, Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Terrebonne General Medical Center will host the inaugural Heels for Hearts event 5:30-8 p.m. Feb 6 in the second floor Events Room of the Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center, 8166 W Main St., Suite 201, Houma. The educational social encourages women to get informed about their heart health. The evening will include a Q&A session with a panel of physicians and wellness experts as well as a heart-healthy dinner, wine and signature cocktails, interactive games, door prizes and more. Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets, visit https://heelsforheartsbr.eventbrite.com/houma.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020