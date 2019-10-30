Platinum Award for TGMC

Terrebonne General Medical Center has received the 2018-2019 Platinum Award (the highest honor awarded) for extraordinary efforts in the Workplace Partnership for Life Campaign from the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency. The partnership is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the organ donation community with workplaces throughout the nation to spread the word about the importance of donation. Pictured are: Marcy Cheramie, Marci Fillman, Susanna Ruddock, Phyllis Peoples, TGMC president and CEO, and Lisa Lirette-West, LOPA donation services coordinator.