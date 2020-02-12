Phoenix International wins $97M Navy contract

Phoenix International Holdings Inc. announced the award of a $97 million contract to provide diving and diving-related services to the U.S. Navy.

The primary purpose of this contract is to deliver operational, engineering and technical support to the Navy’s air, mixed gas and saturation diving services program overseen by the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Office of Director of Ocean Engineering, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving .

Work will be performed worldwide based on each individual task orders.

Phoenix International has a facility on La. 182 in Bayou Vista offering underwater welding and diving services.

“Phoenix has a long history of providing diving related services to the U.S. Navy and we are honored by SUPSALV’s selection of our company to continue performing this critical mission," said Phoenix President Patrick Keenan

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Phoenix is an employee-owned, ISO 9001-2015 Management System certified marine services contractor providing manned and unmanned underwater solutions, design engineering, and project management services to a diverse set of clients worldwide. Expertise is available from one international and eight U.S. offices in the areas of submarine rescue, wet and dry hyperbaric welding, Nondestructive Testing (NDT), subsea engineering, conventional and atmospheric diving, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) operations. Company capabilities are directed to underwater inspection, maintenance, and repair; deep ocean survey, search and recovery operations; submarine rescue; construction; subsea tieback; plug and abandonment; subsea mining; archaeological; and documentary projects.