McDermott gets subsea contract

McDermott International recently announced it has been awarded a contract by Delta Offshore Energy to provide front-end engineering design, or FEED services, for a subsea gas pipeline.

The pipeline will connect a regasification platform, located approximately 22 miles offshore, to the planned 3,200 MW power plant in Bac Lieu Province, Vietnam.

McDermott also has been awarded the pre-engineering geotechnical and geophysical survey services being carried out as a part of the FEED scope.

McDermott’s Houston office is leading engineering services — supported by its Kuala Lumpur office, which has a long track record of delivering solutions to customers in Vietnam. McDermott will perform project management, execution, planning and estimation services. Installation studies will be performed by McDermott’s marine operations.

“This award illustrates the confidence Delta Offshore Energy and its partners have in McDermott’s ability to deliver a turn-key EPCI solution for the subsea gas pipeline FEED scope for its Sisyphus project,” Mark Coscio, senior vice president for North, Central and South America, said in a news release. “We look forward to expanding our partnership and achieving a successful outcome.”

McDermott’s extensive experience in Vietnam and recent work for Delta Offshore Energy were key factors for this contract win. McDermott has more than 20 years of experience working in Vietnam and will leverage its relationship with local partners to smoothly execute the scope. Three months prior to the award, McDermott commenced a project feasibility study for the project, which was converted into the FEED.

McDermott anticipates the FEED contract will be converted into an EPCI contract in the first quarter of 2021.

HOUSTON/PRNewswire/ — McDermott International announced Andrew F. Gould, former chairman and chief executive officer of Schlumberger, has joined its Board of Directors, effective Thursday.

Gould has more than 40 years of experience in the global oil and gas industry.

Following his 37-year career with Schlumberger, Gould served as chairman of BG Group PLC, a multinational oil and gas company, from 2012 until its sale to Royal Dutch Shell in 2016. He previously was a member of the Board of Directors of Saudi Aramco, Rio Tinto PLC and Rio Tinto.

Gould currently serves on the Board of Directors of Occidental Petroleum and as a partner and chairman of the CSL Capital Management Energy Council.

“Andrew’s decades of experience in operations and financial leadership in the global oil and gas industry make him an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors,” McDermott President and CEO David Dickson said in a news release. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise leading multinational companies and extensive industry knowledge as we advance McDermott’s strategic direction.”

Gould said in the release, “I am very pleased to be joining the board at this critical moment in the company’s story. I have seen what McDermott can achieve in many parts of the world and look forward to contributing to their future success.”

Gould is a member of the Board of Trustees of The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He served on the United Kingdom Prime Minister’s Council for Science and Technology from 2004 to 2007.

He was vice-chairman of Technology for the U.S. National Petroleum Councils’ 2007 report “Facing the Hard Truths about Energy.” He was awarded the Charles F. Rand Memorial Gold Medal by the Society of Petroleum Engineers in 2014.

Gould has an undergraduate degree in economic history from the University of Wales at Cardiff. He holds an honorary doctorate in engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and is an honorary fellow at Cardiff University.