LAGCOE marks 65 years with poster exhibition

October 2020 marks 65 years of LAGCOE’s service to the Louisiana and global energy industries. From its humble origins in the parking lot of Lafayette’s Oil Center to its most recent expansion to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, LAGCOE’s history bears a strong resemblance to the cyclical nature of the energy industry and highlights its importance to the economy and culture in Acadiana.

To commemorate its 65th year, LAGCOE will display event posters from throughout the organization’s history that demonstrate the ever-changing nature of both the Expo and the organization itself.

LAGCOE will host a small cocktail party on to open the exhibit to the public. The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lafayette International Center.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the event is by invitation only. However, members of the press are encouraged to attend.

The posters will be displayed at the Lafayette International Center during normal business hours throughout the month of October.

For those who still wish to participate in this historic milestone but are not comfortable attending physically, the posters will also be available for viewing in a virtual museum.

Once live, viewers can access the virtual museum via the LAGCOE website at www.lagcoe.com/events/65th-anniversary-celebration.