Jones receives TGMC's DAISY Award

Wed, 06/26/2019 - 11:51am

Terrebonne General Medical Center presented Chris Jones, Emergency Department registered nurse, with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The hospital's announcement says Jones truly cares for his patients and others. His knowledge has been beneficial when answering any of his patients concerns. His comforting and compassionate personality has left an impression on every patient.
“It feels great to be recognized for hard work and I enjoy the fast paced, always changing environment of the ED,” Jones said.

