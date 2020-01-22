Intensive care team wins award

Submitted Photo

Terrebonne General Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit team has received the Team DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses and teams. Recently, the hospital said, this team of employees worked together to make a patient feel safe and secure. Members of the ICU team were attentive to his every need calming his wife’s fear and anxiety. The patient’s wife commented, “I felt comfortable and assured my husband was very well taken care of.” The ICU team members included, from left: Tomie Davis, RN, Lucetta Sweet, RN, Courtney Stoufflet, RN, Cherie Alombro, RN, Logan LeBlanc, RN, Hansen Breaux, RN, and Ryan Hebert, RN. Not pictured is Tyler Creel, RN.