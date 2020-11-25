Innovation award adds to list of Danos honors

Danos is the recipient of the 2020 Workforce Innovator of the Year Award by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

According to the organization, the award honors organizations “that have provided substantial innovations or contributions to workforce development in Louisiana. The award recognizes those who have excelled in creating, implementing or supporting a high-caliber education and/or workforce development initiative.”

“Danos is honored to receive this recognition by LABI,” said owner Paul Danos.

“Danos has always been intentional about creating a culture that supports overall business goals and objectives. Part of that is focusing on process improvement by embracing technology to advance worker training and competency."

This year Danos also received the 2020 Culture of Safety award from the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA). According to NOIA, Danos was recognized for “establishing an institutional safety culture through behavior-based safety programs and innovations like virtual reality to enhance worker training and augmented reality to improve work processes.”

The award came following the company’s best total recordable incident rate of 0.11, while logging a record 8.9 million-man hours in 2019, a 35% increase over the previous high of 6.6 million-man hours.

“We have been developing our safety program and culture for 73 years. While our company has grown, and our service offerings have evolved, one thing that has remained constant is putting people and their safety first. Our safety team is second to none, but every Danos employee plays a role in contributing to our safety culture daily,” said Danos.

Danos received further safety leadership recognition this year, as it was named one of three finalists for the Center for Offshore Safety’s 2020 Safety Leadership Award. In addition, for the fifth time Danos was named one of the LSU100, Louisiana State University’s annual list of the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-led businesses. The company also received recognition on LSU’s ROARING10 list, which recognizes the 10 highest-revenue generating LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses