Grant will help cancer center enhance telemedicine

During the COVID-19 pandemic, video visits between physicians and their patients add an extra layer of protection to cancer patients who have compromised immune systems.

Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center recently received a $5,000 grant from The Bayou Community Foundation to help expand their telemedicine services. The dollars will enable the Cancer Center to enhance its technology capabilities with the purchase of iPads, protective cases, licensing fees and charging stations for the new instruments. The funds will also provide a sanitation device that uses UV rays to clean the telecommunication equipment every night.

As one of its many responses to COVID-19, the Cancer Center quickly expanded telemedicine visits for patients to prevent them from visiting the Cancer Center for consultations and check-ups, ensuring their safety and wellbeing.

“The ability to use technology to allow our physicians to connect with their patients has been key to ensuring they remain connected with those they serve in the safest manner possible,” said Melanie Guilbeaux, Oncology Director at Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center. “Because of this generous grant from The Bayou Community Foundation, our patients and their loved ones will be able to easily communicate with their physicians during consultations, speak with their patient navigators and even meet with our dietician all from the comfort of their homes.”

The Cancer Center offers comprehensive, patient-focused cancer treatment and support services. With a combination of exceptional resources and highly-experienced and compassionate physicians and staff, patients receive the highest quality care available right here at home.

The grant is provided through The Bayou Community Foundation’s Bayou Recovery Fund for COVID-19 Relief grant program. Since April, the Foundation has awarded $441,750 in emergency grants to local nonprofits.

For more information about services offered at Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center, visit mbptgmc.org.

Caption: Layne Bordelon, MBPTGMC Cancer Center Development Coordinator accepts COVID-19 grant check from Henry Lafont, President of the Bayou Community Foundation Board of Directors.