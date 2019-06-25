Farmers should sign up for tax exemptions

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain is reminding farmers to apply for certification as a commercial farmer with the Louisiana Department of Revenue by June 30. The new law goes into effect July 1.

The state sales tax exemption on farm agricultural inputs includes fuel, feed, seed, fertilizer and livestock pharmaceuticals.

The R-1085 form can be downloaded and submitted to the Department of Revenue by fax: 225-237-6765, or by mail to: Louisiana Department of Revenue, Revenue Processing Center, P.O. Box 4998, Baton Rouge LA70821-4998. Applicants may also apply online at https://latap.revenue.louisiana.gov.