Donation to cancer center

Tue, 06/04/2019 - 11:02am

Mary Bird Perkins Terrebonne General Medical Center Cancer Center recently accepted a $70,000 donation from Roux for a Reason. A reception was held in celebration of the philanthropic young men, led by Ben Levy and Blake and Ben Floyd. The center honored the partnership by naming the reception area of the Early Bird Mobile Medical Unit after Roux for a Reason with a commemorative plaque. This Early Bird unit screens individuals at no charge. In the photo, representatives from the board of Roux for a Reason present the check.

