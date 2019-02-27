Daisy Award-winners

Wed, 02/27/2019 - 10:44am

Terrebonne General Medical Center honored its Charge Recapture team with the Team DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses and teams. Team members include, back row from left: Teresita McNabb, Monica Parfait, Sabrina Lewis, Nichol Ledet, Jayme Pellegrin, Ryan Hebert, Lucetta Sweet, Donna Liner, Sabrina Bourg and Laura Poole Front: Katie Thibodaux, Vanessa Davidson, Suzanne Theriot, Sancy Corbitt, Lisa Reynolds, and Andrea Papa. Not pictured: Kerrie Redmond, Rachelle Economides, Carol Burt and Abbey Toups.

