Pat Daigle recognized for service

Pat Daigle, branch manager II MLO for 1st Franklin Financial’s Morgan City office, was recognized for 15 years of service with the company.

Daigle joined the company June 29, 2004. She lives in Pierre Part.

1st Franklin Financial Corp. has been in the consumer finance business since 1941. The business is headquartered in Toccoa, Georgia, and operates through 327 branch loan offices located in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Morgan City office is located at 1009 Clothilde St.