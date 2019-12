The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

Creative Styles by Phil celebrated 30 years in business Saturday with a ribbon-cutting. The business, 310 Sixth St. in Morgan City, is owned by Phil Daigle. He was joined at the ribbon-cutting by employees, stylist and makeup artist Allison Hoffpauir; stylist Lisa Griffin; stylist assistant and receptionist Sandi Diringer; as well as local officials, customers and friends.