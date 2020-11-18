Cleco wins award for diversity efforts

On Nov. 6, Cleco was honored with the Procter & Gamble Diversity and Inclusion Award at the 2020 Bizzy Awards in Alexandria. Procter & Gamble established the award this year and chose Cleco as its first recipient.

“On behalf of Cleco, I would like to thank Proctor & Gamble for highlighting our diversity and inclusion efforts,” said Normanique Preston, chief human resources and diversity officer. “We’re committed to hiring diverse employees and building an inclusive work environment because we believe this strategy will lead to better employee engagement, more innovation and higher customer satisfaction, all of which will make Cleco an even stronger company.”

“This is a new award in the Bizzy competition, and it was an honor to present it to Cleco and recognize their commitment to diversity and inclusion in our community,” said Taylan Uras, Alexandria plant manager for Procter & Gamble.

The Bizzy Awards, hosted by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, recognizes businesses, nonprofits and individuals in the region who imagine, design, invest, build and provide quality jobs.

Cleco embarked on its diversity and inclusion strategy in 2018. The company’s goals are to utilize inclusive hiring and development practices to attract and retain a diverse workforce, create an inclusive environment where every employee feels welcomed and respected, value differences and embrace diverse perspectives, and broaden its diverse networking partnerships in the communities it serves.

To learn more about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com or follow on the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.