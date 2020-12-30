Cancer center goes online to light Tree for Life

Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center hosted its annual Tree for Life event on Dec. 3 to honor loved ones whose lives have been touched by cancer.

Every year, Cancer Center supporters donate an ornament in honor or in memory of their loved ones who have been impacted by the disease. The ceremony plays a part in helping heal hearts and minds of the challenges that cancer can bring, especially during the holiday season. The event also helps inspire a renewed energy in rallying support in impacting the future of early detection, treatment and survivorship.

In previous years, generous donors who purchased ornaments were invited to the ceremony to place them on the Tree for Life, but this year the program was broadcasted virtually to ensure safety during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was streamed via Facebook live, during which Cancer Center physicians Sukesh Manthri, MD, medical oncologist and Janeiro Goffin, MD, medical oncologist hung the sponsored ornaments on the tree in honor of each individual recognized.

“The Tree for Life holiday ceremony is such a beautiful way for patients, caregivers and community members to recognize a loved one by dedicating an ornament in their honor,” said Layne Bordelon, development coordinator, Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center. “This event offers a unique way to make a donation that will impact cancer care for those fighting the disease right now, especially during this holiday season.”