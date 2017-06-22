Callais attends Stonier Graduate School of Banking

Jeremy Callais, executive vice president COO/CFO, M C Bank, recently graduated from the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking in Philadelphia.

“Stonier has given me an unparalleled education from the best in the financial services industry as well as the chance to exchange information and ideas with my peers. I am very appreciative of M C Bank and the Board of Directors of M C Bank for placing the trust that they have in me and allowing me to attend a school of this magnitude. The ability to attend a school as prestigious as Wharton Business School, located at The University of Pennsylvania, is something that has always been a goal of mine.” said Callais.

Stonier is ABA’s national graduate school of banking, an intensive three-year program for bank executives. Students are from the United States and international banks of all sizes, as well as state and federal regulatory agencies and other financial services organizations. This is the school’s 82nd year, and it was held June 1-8 at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Jeremy Callais is a key member of M C Bank’s Executive Management Team and his training at Stonier will help us identify the challenges our community faces and create permanent solutions. We are fortunate to have someone as dedicated and community minded as Jeremy,” said Larry Callais,CEO.

Since its inception in 1935, more than 25,000 students have followed a curriculum of more than 50 courses and enjoyed networking opportunities with more than 684 fellow students. Between sessions, students keep up with trends by completing additional extension and online coursework. The program culminates with the Capstone Strategic Project, where students develop comprehensive business projects for their financial institutions.

Jeremy Callais has been married to Casie Robison Callais for the past 19 years and they have three daughters, Sinclair (15), Charlotte (12) and Evangeline (4). “Thankfully my family has been very patient with the time that I have had to dedicate to this three-year school, having the support at home and at work makes things flow much smoother," said Callais.