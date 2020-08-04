Blaise Zuschlag is Acadian's new CAO

Blaise Zuschlag has been promoted to the role of vice president and chief administrative officer of Acadian Companies following the retirement of current CAO John Zuschlag.

In his new role, Blaise Zuschlag will manage the company’s purchasing, fleet maintenance, IT and building maintenance departments, as well as assist in planning and directing all corporate administrative, financial and operational activities. He will continue to assist Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag with special projects and strategic initiatives including acquisitions, innovation and governmental relations.

Blaise Zuschlag joined Acadian Companies in February 2013 and has held roles as a business analyst, director of administration and most recently, chief of staff.

Prior to Acadian, he served as an advisor for JP Morgan Chase’s Private Bank

Zuschlag is a native of Lafayette and is a graduate of St. Thomas More High School. He earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from LSU and a Master of Business Administration degree from Tulane University.

He is a graduate of Leadership Lafayette Class 24 and serves on numerous local nonprofit boards, including Lafayette Education Foundation, Evangeline Area Boy Scouts Swamp Base Capital Campaign, Holy Family Catholic School Steering Committee and the One Acadiana Executive Committee.

“Blaise grew up in and around Acadian. Since joining us full time in 2013, he has brought a new and unique perspective to our management team. He combines a strong business acumen with a comfortable communication style that will serve him well in his new position,” said Richard Zuschlag.