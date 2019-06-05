Bennett named Acadian Support Worker of the Year

Cynthia Bennett was recognized as 2019 Support Division Employee of the Year at Acadian Companies’ annual meeting. Bennett is a facility contract specialist in Acadian’s client services department.

A 15-year employee, Bennett has held many roles within the department. In her current role, she reviews material transfer agreements to ensure that contracts are billed correctly to facilities.

In addition to her job duties, Bennett supports the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, where she is the accounting chair and one of the Acadian team captains.