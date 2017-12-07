(UPDATED) St. Mary public, Catholic schools will be closed Friday

St. Mary Parish public schools, Holy Cross Elementary and Central Catholic High School have canceled Friday classes because of the threat of winter weather.

“Due to the threat of ice and sleet and consulting with Homeland Security, we found it in the best interest for the safety of our kids that we don’t have our school busses go over bridges and overpasses,” said St. Mary Parish superintendent Leonard Armato.

Armato said the threat of ice and sleet will be over in the afternoon, so Friday night athletic events will go on as scheduled.

The school board statement:

Under the advisement of Homeland Security, weather conditions necessitate that ALL St. Mary Parish Schools and offices close on Friday, December 8, 2017. All schools and offices will retain normal hours of operation for the remainder of today [Thursday]. Buses will run as scheduled.

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has confirmed that the two Morgan City Catholic schools will be closed. There's no immediate word on the status of extracurricular activities.