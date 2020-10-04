UPDATED: Former Gov. Mike Foster dies at age 90

Gov. Mike Foster died Sunday at his home in Franklin, Louisiana political columnist Jeremy Alford reports.

Foster, who served as governor 1996-2004, was 90.

Alford quotes former first lady Alice Foster, the former governor's wife of more than half a century, as saying, "Our family and I are saddened to announce that after 90 remarkable years, my dear husband has passed. Our family will miss him dearly."

Foster was surrounded by friends and family when he died, the family said. They offered thanks to doctors, nurses, hospice and home health care professionals for the care they provided.

Foster was reported to have entered hospice care Tuesday.

Foster, who served two terms in the state Senate as a Democrat before running for governor as a Republican, will likely be remembered for ushering in decades of GOP dominance in Louisiana state politics. He also presided over eight years of relative peace and prosperity after the disastrous plunge in oil prices and the turbulent reigns of Edward Edwards in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Foster also had a touch of the eccentric about him. He was known for riding a big motorcycle and his distaste for helmets, except for the welder's visor he sported in a famous TV ad during his gubernatorial campaign. He also entered law school at Southern University after he became governor, earning his juris doctorate in 2004.

State Sen. Bret Allain, like Foster a Franklin Republican, now holds the Senate seat that once belonged to Foster. Allain said he went into politics at Foster's urging and is proud of that because the former governor believed in public service, not politics.

"He was a hell of a public servant," Allain said. "He wasn't a politician."

The grandson of a governor, Murphy J. "Mike" Foster was born July 11, 1930, in Franklin. He graduated from Franklin High School and earned a degree in chemistry from LSU.

Foster served in the Air Force and left the service with the rank of captain after serving in the Korean War. He followed his father into the sugar cane business and started a construction company, and was successful in both enterprises.

He entered politics in 1987, challenging incumbent state Sen. Anthony Guarisco, a Morgan City Democrat, and winning handily.

Foster switched parties to Republican in 1995, shortly before becoming one of the lesser known candidates in a field that included former Gov. Buddy Roemer, Lt. Gov. Mary Landrieu and former Lt. Gov. Melinda Schwegmann.

But Foster came out strongly against the further expansion of legal gambling in Louisiana, where the New Orleans casino, riverboats, widespread video poker and the Louisiana Lottery had come into being in just five years. Campaign ads stressed that Foster was a regular working man who also supported social conservative values.

Foster easily led all candidates with 26% of the primary vote. His runoff opponent was state Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, whom Foster vanquished in the runoff.

Foster won reelection in 1999 by winning the primary outright with 62% of the vote in an 11-candidate field.