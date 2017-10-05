UPDATED 5 A.M.: Tropical storm watch for St. Mary

A tropical storm watch is in effect for St. Mary Parish due to Tropical Storm Nate.

Tropical storm-force wins -- at least 39 mph -- are expected within 48 hours.

Also, residents in part of Louisana's coastal St. Bernard Parish east of New Orleans have been ordered to evacuate as the state prepares for Tropical Storm Nate, which forecasters said could hit the area this weekend as a hurricane.

The evacuation for areas outside of the parish levee system was set to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, a voluntary evacuation was called in the barrier island town of Grand Isle south of New Orleans.

Meanwhile, New Orleans, officials outlined steps being taken to bolster the city's pump and drainage system. Weaknesses in that system were revealed during summer flash floods.

In Baton Rouge, Gov. John Bel Edwards planned to meet with state emergency officials in the afternoon, prior to a news conference.

National Weather Service statement covering the Tri-City area

413 AM CDT Fri Oct 6 2017

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Morgan City

- Patterson

- Franklin

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Moderate

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- Emergency plans should include a reasonable threat for

strong tropical storm force wind of 58 to 73 mph.

- To be safe, earnestly prepare for the potential of

significant wind impacts. Remaining efforts to secure

properties should now be brought to completion.

- Dangerous wind is possible. Failure to adequately shelter

may result in injury. Move to safe shelter before the wind

becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with

damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few

buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door

failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored.

Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges and access

routes impassable.

- Scattered power and communications outages, but more

prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

* STORM SURGE

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: None

- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- Emergency planning for this event need not include a threat

for storm surge flooding. The ground will remain largely

unflooded from surge water or only have spots minimally

affected by surge water encroachment. Surf conditions may

still be rough with some beach erosion. Stronger than

normal rip currents may also be present.

- Little to no preparations needed to guard against storm

surge flooding at this time.

- Ensure readiness for the next storm surge event.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch

- CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: Elevated

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from

the previous assessment.

- Emergency plans should include a reasonable threat for

minor flooding where peak rainfall totals are near amounts

conducive for localized flash flooding and rapid inundation.

- To be safe, prepare for the potential of limited flooding

rain impacts.

- Localized flooding is possible. If flood related watches

and warnings are issued, heed recommended actions.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter

currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may

become swollen and overflow in spots.

- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in

usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding

of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor

drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds

become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and

bridge closures.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

- CURRENT THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY: None

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

- Emergency plans need not include a threat for tornadoes.

Showers and thunderstorms with strong gusty winds may still

occur.

- Little to no preparations needed to guard against tropical

tornadoes.

- Ensure readiness for the next tropical tornado event.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.