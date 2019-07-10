System expected to become hurricane; tropical storm, surge watches for Morgan City area

BULLETIN

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two Advisory Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022019

1000 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...TROPICAL CYCLONE EXPECTED TO FORM BY THURSDAY OVER THE

NORTHERN GULF OF MEXICO...

...STORM SURGE AND TROPICAL STORM WATCHES ISSUED AND HEAVY

RAINFALL EXPECTED...

SUMMARY OF 1000 AM CDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...28.5N 86.4W

ABOUT 170 MI...270 KM ESE OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...30 MPH...45 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WSW OR 240 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1011 MB...29.86 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl

River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the

Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the Upper Texas

Coast to the Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this

system. Additional Tropical Storm or Hurricane watches could be

issued later today or tonight west of Morgan City.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the disturbance was centered near

latitude 28.5 North, longitude 86.4 West. The system is moving

toward the west-southwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A motion toward the

west-southwest or southwest is expected through Thursday morning,

followed by a turn toward the west late Thursday and a turn

toward the west-northwest on Friday. By early Saturday, a northwest

motion is expected. On the forecast track, the system is

expected to approach the central U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the

disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday

morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has gradually been increasing in

coverage and organization, and the low is likely to become a

tropical depression or a tropical storm in the next day or so.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...near 100 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...near 100 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City...3 to 5 ft

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: The system is expected to produce total rain

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches near and inland of the central Gulf

Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall

amounts of 18 inches.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch

area by late Thursday or early Friday.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 100 PM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 400 PM CDT.

$$

Forecaster Stewart