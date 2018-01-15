St. Mary schools will be closed Tuesday

Mon, 01/15/2018 - 4:12pm Anonymous

St. Mary Parish public schools will be closed Tuesday because of the threat of inclement weather, the school system said Monday.

According to the National Weather Service: A strong cold front will advance across the area early Tuesday. A chance for rain will accompany this system possibly changing to a
brief wintry mix as the day progresses. Sharply colder temperatures will follow through Thursday morning. With the much colder temperatures
expected and strong northerly winds, a wind chill advisory will be possible for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018