St. Mary public schools still rate a B under new state formula

St. Mary Parish’s dream of becoming an A public school system will have to wait a while.

The new, more demanding formula used by the state accountability system means St. Mary public schools still have a letter grade of B for 2018, but 19.1 points lower than it would have been using the 2017 formula.

Under the old formula, St. Mary would have had an A grade this year.

The key change is that the new standard means students are required to achieve standardized test scores in the range rated as Mastery rather than Basic, as in the past.

The district performance score, calculated from factors including scores and graduation rates, is 81.9 for St. Mary. That’s the 23rd best among 70 Louisiana public school districts. Under the old system, the score would have been 101, up from 99.7 in 2017.

As a group, Louisiana public schools got a B grade with a 76.1 score.

Under the old formula, St. Mary would have been one of 21 A schools this year. Now there are just four: Vermilion, Lafourche, Ascension and Zachary, which had the best districtwide score with 93.6.