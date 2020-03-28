Seventh COVID-19 case reported in St. Mary

The daily COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Office of Public Health continues to track the spread of the disease across the region and across the state.

A seventh positive test in St. Mary was reported at noon Saturday, a week after the first was reported.

Thirteen people have tested positive in St. Martin, where three fatalities were reported Friday. Eight people are now known to be infected in Assumption.

Statewide, another 18 deaths were reported between noon Friday and noon Saturday. That brings the total death toll to 137.

The OPH is reporting 3,315 positives after about 25,000 tests statewide. Of those, 927 people are hospitalized.

Positive tests have now been reported in 56 of 64 Louisiana parishes.

Lafourche Parish has 34 cases, and Terrebonne has 26. Nine cases have been reported in Iberia, and Lafayette has 48 cases.