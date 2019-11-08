Article Image Alt Text

Search underway for boat that left Cypremort Point

Fri, 11/08/2019 - 2:19pm

The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for one person aboard an overdue vessel in Vermilion Bay.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from St. Mary Sheriff’s Department at 8:35 p.m. Thursday of an overdue 17-foot Boston Whaler.

The vessel is a tan and white 17-foot Boston Whaler with a trawling system off the stern.

The man aboard left Cypremort Point and was scheduled to arrive at Marsh Island Thursday afternoon.

Involved in the search are:

- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile C-130 Hercules aircrew

- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew

- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew

- Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crews

- Coast Guard Auxiliary aircrew

- St. Mary Sheriff’s Department

- Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department

- Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

Anyone with any information please contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center at 504=365-2209.

