Search underway for boat that left Cypremort Point

The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for one person aboard an overdue vessel in Vermilion Bay.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from St. Mary Sheriff’s Department at 8:35 p.m. Thursday of an overdue 17-foot Boston Whaler.

The vessel is a tan and white 17-foot Boston Whaler with a trawling system off the stern.

The man aboard left Cypremort Point and was scheduled to arrive at Marsh Island Thursday afternoon.

Involved in the search are:

- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile C-130 Hercules aircrew

- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew

- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew

- Two Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Response Boat-Small boat crews

- Coast Guard Auxiliary aircrew

- St. Mary Sheriff’s Department

- Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department

- Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

Anyone with any information please contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center at 504=365-2209.