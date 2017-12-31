NWS statement: Hard freeze warning for St. Mary

409 AM CST Sun Dec 31 2017

...Bitterly cold conditions expected the next several days...

.Arctic high pressure will build south over the area today,

bringing very cold temperatures to the area through at least Wednesday.

Hard freeze conditions are expected to develop across much of the

area tonight, lasting anywhere from 8 to 12 hours. Additional hard

freezes are expected Monday and Tuesday nights.

LAZ041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-261-262-312100-

/O.NEW.KLCH.HZ.W.0004.180101T0800Z-180101T1500Z/

/O.EXT.KLCH.HZ.A.0001.180102T0000Z-180103T1700Z/

Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-

Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-

East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Southern Jasper-

Southern Newton-

Including the cities of Lake Charles, Sulphur, Hathaway,

Jennings, Topsy, Roanoke, Welsh, Lake Arthur, Crowley, Rayne,

Branch, Church Point, Richard, Lafayette, Breaux Bridge, Cade,

St. Martinville, Abbeville, Intracoastal City, Meaux,

Forked Island, Kaplan, New Iberia, Morgan City, Burns Point,

Centerville, Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Bayou Vista,

Stephensville, Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Grand Lake, Klondike,

Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier, Rutherford Beach, Town Bluff,

Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, Woodville, Lumberton,

Silsbee, Beaumont, Sabine Pass, Sea Rim State Park, Orange,

Vidor, Bridge City, Gist, Buna, Evadale, and Deweyville

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Hard

Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM CST Monday.

* TEMPERATURE...Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to

middle 20s tonight, with overnight temperatures Monday and

Tuesday nights in the middle teens to lower 20s. Daytime

temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 30s Monday and

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Prolonged exposure to these conditions may result in

hypothermia and frostbite, and could harm pets and outdoor

animals. Exposed pipes and those along exterior walls will have

the potential to freeze. Sensitive vegetation exposed to these

temperatures will be killed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hard Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.

These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Individuals are encouraged to take precautionary measures to

protect plants and exposed pipes, provide adequate shelter for

animals and ensure proper use of space heaters to prevent fires

and carbon monoxide poisoning.

A Hard Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are

imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.